Northwoods Adventure: Minnesota State Fair DNR Exhibit

Surrounded by the big city, the Minnesota State Fair prides itself on showcasing the best Minnesota has to offer, and one way that is accomplished is through the Minnesota DNR exhibit which lies in the heart of the fairgrounds.

The DNR exhibit is a way to escape the hustle and bustle of the big city without having to leave the fairgrounds. Its natural setting leaves the visitors feeling like they are in one of Minnesota’s beautiful state parks.

The Minnesota DNR uses their exhibit as a way to promote Minnesota’s natural beauty and reach a broader audience. A large and important part of the exhibit at the Minnesota State Fair is to encourage people to get out and explore the great outdoors.

One particular feature is one of the most visited at the entire fair. At any given time during the day you can find people crowing around a giant pond, that is home to over forty different species of fish.

Everyone at the pond looks with wonder and excitement. Its not everyday you can see this many fish at one time in one location. Whether your young or old the fish pond is a favorite for many state fair visitors.

Beyond the pond lies plenty of opportunities to explore all aspects of Minnesota nature, providing infotainment for the cost of free admission.