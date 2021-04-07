Northwoods Adventure: Minnesota DNR Talks All About Turkeys in Webinar
The Minnesota DNR has started a new webinar series called “Outdoor Skills and Stewardship. The series gives participants quick and relevant information on upcoming events and skills like fishing and hunting for nine sessions.
One recent event focused on the upcoming turkey hunting season. Two members from the DNR provided tips and tricks for hunting turkeys as well as how to call them using different tools.
The opener for spring turkey hunting is set for April 14. To find the latest news from the DNR about turkey hunting, you can visit their website here.
If you are interested in attending future webinars, a list of topics with dates and times is available by clicking here.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.