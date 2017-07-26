DONATE

Northwoods Adventure: Mille Lacs Lake A Hot Spot For Bass Fishing

Clayton Castle
Jul. 25 2017
No matter the weather, no matter if it’s overcast today or sunny tomorrow, it’s always a good day to get on a boat at Mille Lacs Lake and catch a fish or two. While the walleye ban is still in effect for Mille Lacs Lake, the lake is becoming recognized for bass fishing, and it’s grabbing the attention of a national magazine, Bassmaster.

Robert Abouchar is from Illinois and has been coming to Mille Lacs Lake every summer for the past 20 years. He says well aware of the latest recognition for the lake. With or without the recognition, Abouchar has been providing good advice for those thinking about heading to Mille Lacs Lake for an afternoon of fishing.

In the end, the universal feeling around the community is that if you’re looking for a good place to catch a bass, the nationally recognized Mille Lacs Lake might be a good place to start.

While the bass fishing on Mille Lacs Lake has gotten a lot of notoriety lately, the walleye fishing ban has been extended through August 11th.

