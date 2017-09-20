Northwoods Adventure: Many Biking Options in Brainerd Lakes

Riding a bicycle is one of the most popular leisure outdoor activities in the Northwoods. And people are coming from all over the country to ride in the Brainerd Lakes area, where there are a number of different ways you can ride, as well as multiple places, including the Cuyuna State Country Recreation Area in Crosby.

Aaron is the President of the Cuyuna Lakes Mountain Bike Crew, a group that not only rides, but also helps upkeep the trails around the Cuyuna Lakes area.

Now if you’re like me and don’t own a bike, there are multiple places you can rent one for an afternoon joy ride.

Take Martin’s Sport Shop for example. The store sees a number of different people who come in looking to rent a bike.

Between the Cuyuna Lakes Country State Recreation Area and the Paul Bunyan State Trail, which you can take to ride all the way to Bemidji, the bicycle riding in the Brainerd Lakes area has become a fabric of the community.