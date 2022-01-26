Northwoods Adventure: Lumberjack Jaunt Ski Race to Be Held at Northland Arboretum

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Brainerd Nordic Ski Club works to promote nordic skiing in the area. They’re hosting their annual Lumberjacks Jaunt cross country ski race at the Northland Arboretum in Brainerd this weekend.

The race will be held this Sunday, January 30, with check-in beginning shortly after 9 AM. For more information on how to register for the event, you can visit the Brainerd Nordic Ski Club’s website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today