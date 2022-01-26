Northwoods Adventure: Lumberjack Jaunt Ski Race to Be Held at Northland Arboretum
The Brainerd Nordic Ski Club works to promote nordic skiing in the area. They’re hosting their annual Lumberjacks Jaunt cross country ski race at the Northland Arboretum in Brainerd this weekend.
The race will be held this Sunday, January 30, with check-in beginning shortly after 9 AM. For more information on how to register for the event, you can visit the Brainerd Nordic Ski Club’s website.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.