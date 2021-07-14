Northwoods Adventure: Log Rolling Taught at BSU Outdoor Program Center

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Summer is a great time to try something new. Bemidji Parks and Recreation has partnered with the Bemidji State University Outdoor Program Center to offer unique classes this summer, including log rolling.

Log rolling is a test of agility and foot speed, but most of all, it’s about balance. It may look fairly straightforward, but it can take a little bit of practice before mastering the skill.

Log rolling is an activity that can be enjoyed by those at any experience and skill level and from those young and old. It’s a safe activity that helps participants get some exercise in a unique way.

There is a limit of six people to each session, and lessons are held at the Outdoor Program Center on BSU’s campus at 5 PM on Thursdays. Classes last for an hour.

There will be two more opportunities for log rolling classes on July 22 and August 12.

