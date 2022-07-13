Northwoods Adventure: Local Farmers Market at Brainerd’s Franklin Arts Center

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Supporting local businesses has always been a staple of the Brainerd Lakes Area, and that includes the different farmers around the region. On Tuesday morning in Brainerd, some of those local farmers came together to sell their products.

Once a week just outside of downtown Brainerd at the Franklin Arts Center, local farmers come together in the summer for a local farmers market. Visitors could browse through items from vendors like Bear Country Honey, Brambling Rows Farm, and Thorson’s Farm Fresh Produce.

The farmers market in Brainerd is open every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

