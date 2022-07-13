Lakeland PBS

Northwoods Adventure: Local Farmers Market at Brainerd’s Franklin Arts Center

Ryan BowlerJul. 12 2022

Supporting local businesses has always been a staple of the Brainerd Lakes Area, and that includes the different farmers around the region. On Tuesday morning in Brainerd, some of those local farmers came together to sell their products.

Once a week just outside of downtown Brainerd at the Franklin Arts Center, local farmers come together in the summer for a local farmers market. Visitors could browse through items from vendors like Bear Country Honey, Brambling Rows Farm, and Thorson’s Farm Fresh Produce.

The farmers market in Brainerd is open every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

