Northwoods Adventure: Light up the Lake 5k

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

This weekend runners took to Lake Bemidji for a 5k called Light up the Lake. The event gets its name for the accessories given out to each runner.

This is the first year back since last year was canceled due to coronavirus. But the run was first introduced in Bemidji around five years ago

Runs like this and other events let Bemidji know all of the things there are to do outside within the parks and recreation system.

There were 25 runners signed up for the event and more people were able to register at the site of the race. The three medal winners for the race were Sajin Kwok in first place clocking in at 25:27. Second place went to Claire Sletten at 31:02 and third place winner was Lisa Ellingson at 33:10

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today