Lakeland PBS

Northwoods Adventure: Legionville School Safety Patrol Camp Welcomes Back Campers

Nick UrsiniJun. 22 2021

The Legionville School Safety Patrol Camp is welcoming campers back after not holding summer classes two out of the last three years. In 2018, the camp was shut down by a large bog. In 2020, the camp was shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the shutdown last year, the camp made significant changed included panting dorms, installing a new ceiling in the dining hall, tree removal, and a new dock for swimming.

335 campers are expected to attend the seven sessions that began on June 13 and run to August 6.

Anyone interested in registering their child for camp can do so here.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

Lakes Jam Music Festival Makes Lineup Change

Minnesota DNR Seeing More Fish Die-Offs

Cyclist Injured in Hit-and-Run in Bemidji

Deadly Oak Wilt Confirmed in Crow Wing County

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.