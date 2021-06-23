Northwoods Adventure: Legionville School Safety Patrol Camp Welcomes Back Campers
The Legionville School Safety Patrol Camp is welcoming campers back after not holding summer classes two out of the last three years. In 2018, the camp was shut down by a large bog. In 2020, the camp was shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the shutdown last year, the camp made significant changed included panting dorms, installing a new ceiling in the dining hall, tree removal, and a new dock for swimming.
335 campers are expected to attend the seven sessions that began on June 13 and run to August 6.
Anyone interested in registering their child for camp can do so here.
