Northwoods Adventure: Legends & Logging Days Returns to Park Rapids

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

In Park Rapids, the second Saturday in August is reserved for the Legends & Logging Days celebration. The logging history of the area inspired the celebration, which has a long history of its own.

This year, the event was held right in the heart of downtown Park Rapids after taking a year off due to COVID-19.

The event is put on by the Park Rapids Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today