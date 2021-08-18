Lakeland PBS

Northwoods Adventure: Legends & Logging Days Returns to Park Rapids

Betsy Melin — Aug. 17 2021

In Park Rapids, the second Saturday in August is reserved for the Legends & Logging Days celebration. The logging history of the area inspired the celebration, which has a long history of its own.

This year, the event was held right in the heart of downtown Park Rapids after taking a year off due to COVID-19.

The event is put on by the Park Rapids Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce.

