Northwoods Adventure: Legends & Logging Days Returns to Park Rapids
In Park Rapids, the second Saturday in August is reserved for the Legends & Logging Days celebration. The logging history of the area inspired the celebration, which has a long history of its own.
This year, the event was held right in the heart of downtown Park Rapids after taking a year off due to COVID-19.
The event is put on by the Park Rapids Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce.
