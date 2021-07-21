Northwoods Adventure: Large Turnout for Brainerd Ski Loons’ Return
For the first time since 2019, the Brainerd Ski Loons were back performing in front of a packed crowd at Lum Park on both land and water.
“This is by far the largest crowd we’ve ever had,” Brainerd Ski Loons President Chris Dens said.
For the last seven years, the Brainerd Ski Loons have been a staple during the summer on Rice Lake at Lum Park. The theme this year is “Scooby Doo”.
If you missed opening night, the Ski Loons still have three shows remaining this summer:
- Sunday, August 1 at 5 PM
- Sunday, August 15 at 5 PM
- Wednesday, August 18 at 6:30 PM
