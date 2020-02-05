Northwoods Adventure: Lantern Lit Snowshoe Hike at Itasca State Park

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A lantern-lit snowshoe hike at Itasca State Park took place this past Saturday. People who went snowshoeing met near a campfire at the Mary Gibbs Mississippi Headwaters Center before embarking on their journey along the Schoolcraft Trail.

The tradition of having of having an illuminating route first began at Lake Bemidji State Park with the help of now-retired naturalist John Fylpaa. Connie Cox, the Lead Naturalist at Itasca State Park, says Fylpaa along with others began doing candlelight routes for people to ski and snowshoe.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today