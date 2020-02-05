Lakeland PBS

Northwoods Adventure: Lantern Lit Snowshoe Hike at Itasca State Park

Malaak KhattabFeb. 5 2020

A lantern-lit snowshoe hike at Itasca State Park took place this past Saturday. People who went snowshoeing met near a campfire at the Mary Gibbs Mississippi Headwaters Center before embarking on their journey along the Schoolcraft Trail.

The tradition of having of having an illuminating route first began at Lake Bemidji State Park with the help of now-retired naturalist John Fylpaa. Connie Cox, the Lead Naturalist at Itasca State Park, says Fylpaa along with others began doing candlelight routes for people to ski and snowshoe.

