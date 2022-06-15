Lakeland PBS

Northwoods Adventure: Lakes Area Recreation in Nisswa

Ryan BowlerJun. 15 2022

Summer is here, which means it’s time to get out and experience all the unique outdoor recreational activities the Brainerd Lakes Area has to offer.

Many people want to take advantage of open waters and go out on kayaks and paddle boards, but they may not own their own equipment. One location in Nisswa offering rentals is Adventure to Go, which lets customers rent things like bikes and kayaks. And for those who would rather experience the thrills of a trip down a waterslide, right across the street is the Nisswa Family Fun Waterpark.

More information is available on the Adventure to Go and Nisswa Family Fun Waterpark websites.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Ryan Bowler

Related Posts

Road Weather Information Systems to Be Installed in Central Minnesota

Free Admission to Minnesota State Parks This Saturday, June 11th

Loop the Lake Bike Festival Returning to Bemidji This Year

In Business: Lakebound Clothing Letting Shoppers Represent Local Lakes

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.