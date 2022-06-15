Northwoods Adventure: Lakes Area Recreation in Nisswa

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Summer is here, which means it’s time to get out and experience all the unique outdoor recreational activities the Brainerd Lakes Area has to offer.

Many people want to take advantage of open waters and go out on kayaks and paddle boards, but they may not own their own equipment. One location in Nisswa offering rentals is Adventure to Go, which lets customers rent things like bikes and kayaks. And for those who would rather experience the thrills of a trip down a waterslide, right across the street is the Nisswa Family Fun Waterpark.

More information is available on the Adventure to Go and Nisswa Family Fun Waterpark websites.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today