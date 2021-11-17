Lakeland PBS

Northwoods Adventure: Lake of the Woods Prepares for Winter Activities

Nick UrsiniNov. 16 2021

With colder weather on the horizon, there are many activities like hunting and fishing that can be enjoyed at Lake of the Woods. Now, it’s an in-between time where there is no ice on the lakes just yet for ice fishing, but preparations are underway for the return of a more-normal winter.

“Winter up at Lake of the Woods is a really, really popular season,” said Joe Henry, Lake of the Woods Tourism Executive Director. “We have about 4,000 people in Lake of the Woods County and on any given weekend we could have more people on Lake of the Woods than we do in our entire county.”

Henry says resorts are preparing for the upcoming season by building new fish houses, updating existing ones, and more.

Another thing that will be different this year is that there will be no 30-mile ice road because anglers can visit the Northwest Angle by either going through Canada or by an air service that will be offered later in the year.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

Revisiting the Murder of a Little Falls Hunter 5 Years Later

Northwoods Adventure: Brainerd Jaycees Announces New Virtual Fishing Tournament

Brainerd Jaycees Announces Separate Virtual Fishing Event

Northwoods Adventure: Deer Hunting Season Begins this Weekend

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.