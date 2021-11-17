Northwoods Adventure: Lake of the Woods Prepares for Winter Activities

Click to print (Opens in new window)

With colder weather on the horizon, there are many activities like hunting and fishing that can be enjoyed at Lake of the Woods. Now, it’s an in-between time where there is no ice on the lakes just yet for ice fishing, but preparations are underway for the return of a more-normal winter.

“Winter up at Lake of the Woods is a really, really popular season,” said Joe Henry, Lake of the Woods Tourism Executive Director. “We have about 4,000 people in Lake of the Woods County and on any given weekend we could have more people on Lake of the Woods than we do in our entire county.”

Henry says resorts are preparing for the upcoming season by building new fish houses, updating existing ones, and more.

Another thing that will be different this year is that there will be no 30-mile ice road because anglers can visit the Northwest Angle by either going through Canada or by an air service that will be offered later in the year.

