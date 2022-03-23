Lakeland PBS

Northwoods Adventure: Lake Bemidji State Park Celebrates Spring Equinox

Mary BalstadMar. 22 2022

Plenty of people are enjoying the warmer sun and weather, and staff at Lake Bemidji State Park are no exception. They recently held a spring equinox educational hike and celebration, where attendees learned about the significance and meaning of the event.

With a small but energetic crowd, the park introduced the spring season in a fun and educational way. The day started off with the participants learning about the spring equinox and what it means in both its name and how it contributes to the changing spring season. Naturalist Christa Drake taught the event, encouraging people of all ages to participate.

Attendees had the chance to learn not only about the spring equinox itself, but also the changes it can have on animals and plants for the coming springtime. During the hike, Drake showcased different areas along the Paul Bunyan State Trail, introducing the emerging wildlife to the nature explorers.

Drake shared plenty of knowledge about planting seeds for the spring in smaller containers like Dixie Cups, such as putting water in before the seed so it doesn’t float to the top of the soil. She then suggested to keep it in a “greenhouse” type of area, such as a sealed container, so the seed can germinate.

The spring equinox hike saw tracks, snow fleas and even the magic tree of Lake Bemidji State Park. Afterward, participants planted their own sunflower seeds to take home, welcoming spring.

Trails in the park are opening up once more as the snow continues to melt, meaning that more programs will be held outside. The next event is the Tree Story preschool program on Thursday, March 31. It will be entirely outside. Adults must accompany children during the program.

To register or for more information, contact Lake Bemidji State Park’s office at (218) 308-2300.

By — Mary Balstad

