Northwoods Adventure: Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival

The spirit of friendly competition runs rampant through the Dragon Boat Festival grounds along the shoreline of Lake Bemidji. Throughout the event, thousands will turn out to compete or watch the dragon boats in action. Even though the festival has run 12 years, it continues to draw new interest.

Since day one, the festival has seen growth throughout the entire event. While the number of teams may fluctuate each year, it is the spirit of competition complimented by a friendly atmosphere that continues to draw new faces regionally each year.

Many businesses like the idea of friendly competition. For first-time competitor Garden Valley Drifters of Erskine, this was a chance to do some team building for the workplace.

For the Cedar River Gang who traveled all the way from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, it is the atmosphere and setting that makes them travel to Bemidji to compete each year.

Team Wiki Wiki Ohana is a first-time competitor in Bemidji. It has been a long time goal for this Duluth dragon boat team to compete at the festival.

With larger crowds turning out for race day each year, organizers expect to continue drawing new teams and new spectators each year.