Northwoods Adventure: Lace Up The Skates In Brainerd

With the holiday season behind us, we look forward to the days and weeks ahead in the northwoods, including what you can do outside during the winter months. If you’re around Brainerd, why not lace up the skates for a fun day in the park?

The ice rinks in each park have nice, smooth surfaces that are maintained by the Brainerd Parks and Recreation department five days a week. Many of the ice skating areas around Brainerd also offer a wide variety of programming throughout the winter months.

The rinks will last as long as the temperatures are low and the weather is nice. The Brainerd Parks and Recreation Department creates these rinks every year to bring the community together in a wintertime classic activity.