Northwoods Adventure: Kids Learn Survival Skills Based Off of Books

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A survival enthusiast brought his love of the outdoors inside when he visited the Bemidji Public Library to teach kids some important survival tips that appear in different classic reads.

Hatchet, My Side of the Mountain and The Call of the Wild all offer more than entertainment, and Jesse Simenson found inspiration from these survival books to teach outdoor skills.

From simple traps for small game and fish, to making fire from a cotton ball and a spark, Simenson says these survival skills are imperative for anyone to learn.

The educational value of the survival genre can take an item like a plastic water bottle and find a use for every piece, down to the label. And to think, these tips are all from the pages of a book.

After the program, participants kept the survival kits they worked with.

More information on upcoming programs at the Bemidji Public Library can be found by visiting their Facebook Page.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today