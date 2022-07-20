Lakeland PBS

Northwoods Adventure: Kids Learn Survival Skills Based Off of Books

Mary BalstadJul. 19 2022

A survival enthusiast brought his love of the outdoors inside when he visited the Bemidji Public Library to teach kids some important survival tips that appear in different classic reads.

Hatchet, My Side of the Mountain and The Call of the Wild all offer more than entertainment, and Jesse Simenson found inspiration from these survival books to teach outdoor skills.

From simple traps for small game and fish, to making fire from a cotton ball and a spark, Simenson says these survival skills are imperative for anyone to learn.

The educational value of the survival genre can take an item like a plastic water bottle and find a use for every piece, down to the label. And to think, these tips are all from the pages of a book.

After the program, participants kept the survival kits they worked with.

More information on upcoming programs at the Bemidji Public Library can be found by visiting their Facebook Page.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Bemidji 31 Education Foundation Explains Work to Enhance Educational Experience

In Business: New Drunken Noodle Restaurant to Open in Crosby Next Year

Gabriel Warren Resigns from Bemidji School Board

Northern MN Robotics Conference Receives New Truck & Trailer for Students

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.