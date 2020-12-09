Northwoods Adventure: JB Tree Farm in Pierz Sees Record Opening Weekend

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Even a simple tradition like shopping for a Christmas tree has been affected by COVID-19. JB Tree Farm in Pierz has changed some things around to try and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“We have a different payment checkout procedure that is more contactless and done outside,” said co-owner Jon Blissenbach.

Normally, the tree farm opens up the Friday after Thanksgiving, but this year they noticed two major changes.

“Everyone wanted to start early,” Blissenbach said. “We saw a record number of tree sales on opening weekend, and people are going back to real trees.”

JB Tree Farm offers eight kinds of trees:

White pine

Norway pine

Scotch pine

Colorado blue spruce

Blackhill spruce

Balsam rir

Canaan fir

Fraser fir

Blissenbach has grown up on this tree farm his whole life. But in 2020, he helped send a tree on a 1,200-mile road trip.

“We have one customer who has a winter home in Galveston, Texas,” said Blissenbach. “They stopped by on their way out of town and strapped one to the top of their car.”

JB Tree Farm is open until Christmas if you still need to buy a tree.

