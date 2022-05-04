Northwoods Adventure: Itasca State Park Prepares for Summer Rush

Click to print (Opens in new window)

As summer approaches, Itasca State Park is getting its facilities and staff ready for the arrival of park visitors. Through various activities, visitors will be encouraged to explore the nature of the Mississippi Headwaters.

Popular buildings in Itasca State Park will begin to open their doors near the end of May. The Mary Gibbs Cafe and Gift Shop along with the Douglas Lodge’s amenities will be open for the summer season.

Staff at Itasca are looking forward to enjoying the spring and summer season, and along with the anticipated influx of visitors comes the need to prepare lodging. Lodging options at Itasca State Park range from campsites to suites, all with their own history. There will also be a new lodging option with the Headwaters Inn.

Those who visit the state park, whether it’s for a day or a week, can also take part in the different outdoor options the park offers. Park-goers are able to rent a variety of utilities to further their outdoors adventure. These include bikes, including electric assist bikes, kayaks, stand-up paddle boards, and more.

The Mary Gibbs Cafe and the Douglas Lodge restaurant will open on May 20 with both gift shops opening the following weekend. Upcoming events and more information can be found by visiting the Itasca State Park page on the Minnesota DNR’s website.

