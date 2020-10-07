Lakeland PBS

Northwoods Adventure: Itasca State Park Mississippi Headwaters Restoration

Betsy Melin — Oct. 6 2020

Itasca State Park was established in 1891, making it Minnesota’s oldest state park. This week, the park is undergoing a restoration project for the Mississippi River Headwaters on the shoreline.

The need for restoration comes from the popularity of the state park as well as weather events. This has led to a change in the topography of the shores.

While the restoration is happening, parts of the river will not be available to tourists. This is the first project of this kind in many decades.

The project is planned to be finished by Saturday, October 10th, so any weekend visitors will be able to enjoy the Headwaters area.

