DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Northwoods Adventure: Ice Fishing

Josh Peterson
Jan. 24 2018
Leave a Comment

We are now in the heart of the winter season, and while cities of fishes houses are forming on area lakes, some go for the more simple approach of a pop-up. Across the Lakeland viewing area, many ice fishing tournaments will be held, but before you head out, you should know where to find the fish. At Destination Sporting Goods in Bemidji, they say look to the mud.

For tackle, plastic jigs are hot when used with a fatheads for bait. But with an explosion of interest in ice fishing over recent years, there is a variety of tech, tools, and gear to choose from before hitting the frozen lake.

Once you have your bait and gear, now you have to put it to use. Returning for its second year is the Beaver Freeze Ice Fishing Tournament, where all proceeds go to benefit students and programming at Bemidji State.

Brian Hiller and his family took part in the first Beaver Freeze last year and took some time today to scout out a location and test the waters before the big tournament weekend.

With plenty of winter still remaining, those who enjoy ice fishing say embrace the elements and enjoy the moment.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Common Ground 907: TAD Talks in Bemidji

2018 Bridal Expo Helps More Than 100 Couples Plan Their Big Day

Paul Bunyan State Trail Bridge To Temporarily Close

Organizers Hope To Bring Power To The Polls With 2018 Bemidji Women’s March

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Sarah Winkelmann
Sarah Winkelmann said

Here is the link; risinghopefoundation.org/donate/ and it is now at the end of t... Read More

Kristin Wallin said

Can you include a link to Rising Hope Foundation to make it easy for people to d... Read More

Anne Nichols said

Visit Mbeki Herbal Clinic website ww w. mbekiherbalclinic. com. This treatment i... Read More

Anne Nichols said

I was diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) 15 months ago. At that... Read More

Latest Story

Olmstead Plan Listening Session Comes To Brainerd

The Olmstead Plan took center stage on Monday night at Essentia Health in Brainerd during a listening session about possible amendments to the
Posted on Jan. 23 2018

Latest Stories

Olmstead Plan Listening Session Comes To Brainerd

Posted on Jan. 23 2018

2018 Bridal Expo Helps More Than 100 Couples Plan Their Big Day

Posted on Jan. 23 2018

Paul Hofmann Named CLC Outstanding Educator

Posted on Jan. 23 2018

Paul Bunyan State Trail Bridge To Temporarily Close

Posted on Jan. 23 2018

Crow Wing County Continues Discussion of Mental Health Costs

Posted on Jan. 23 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.