Northwoods Adventure: Ice Fishing

We are now in the heart of the winter season, and while cities of fishes houses are forming on area lakes, some go for the more simple approach of a pop-up. Across the Lakeland viewing area, many ice fishing tournaments will be held, but before you head out, you should know where to find the fish. At Destination Sporting Goods in Bemidji, they say look to the mud.

For tackle, plastic jigs are hot when used with a fatheads for bait. But with an explosion of interest in ice fishing over recent years, there is a variety of tech, tools, and gear to choose from before hitting the frozen lake.

Once you have your bait and gear, now you have to put it to use. Returning for its second year is the Beaver Freeze Ice Fishing Tournament, where all proceeds go to benefit students and programming at Bemidji State.

Brian Hiller and his family took part in the first Beaver Freeze last year and took some time today to scout out a location and test the waters before the big tournament weekend.

With plenty of winter still remaining, those who enjoy ice fishing say embrace the elements and enjoy the moment.