Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Northwoods Adventure: Ice Fishing Season

Josh Peterson
Jan. 9 2019
Leave a Comment

Looking out over the wind swept frozen tundra, fish houses of all kinds and styles are beginning to form small cities on area lakes. With the heart of ice fishing season on the horizon, experts say the early start has helped motivate anglers to drop a line.

Due to the comfort and convenience that has evolved over recent years in ice fishing, the sport has been seeing sustained growth. For some, it might not look like much fun sitting on a frozen lake waiting to catch a fish, but according to the Minnesota DNR, there is an uptick in interest in ice fishing becoming a family sport.

As we head into the competitive season of ice fishing, whether you’re in a wheeled fish house or a pop-up, the basic gear is always needed. But while you may have the nicest gear, you still need to find the fish, and lucky for most anglers, the fish have been biting.

With plenty of ice fishing tournaments right around the corner, safety will be in the forefront as the ice continues to change on area lakes.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

DNR Hires New Big Game Program Leader

Lakes of the Woods Wins Walleye Fish-Off Against Devil’s Lake

Minnesota DNR Reminds Anglers To Clean Up After Themselves When Ice Fishing

Walleye

Leech Lake Walleye Regulations Will Allow More Chances For Harvest In Spring

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Gwen said

Thank you so much Bemidji! All the love and support has helped Humboldt Heal. We... Read More

Ace said

For any unfamiliar phone numbers, if they leave voice message, I usually google... Read More

Robert said

Vernon andew John may was my family member... Read More

Britt sine said

Agreed david! Nice to see people conversing and sharing true awakening issues ra... Read More

Latest Story

Sanford Center Opens New “Mother’s Room” For Breastfeeding

The Sanford Center in Bemidji is taking steps to make sure they’re a welcoming place for all. That’s why they’ve decided to become breastfeeding
Posted on Jan. 9 2019

Latest Stories

Beltrami County Elected Officials Take Oath Of Office

Posted on Jan. 9 2019

Sanford Center Opens New "Mother's Room" For Breastfeeding

Posted on Jan. 9 2019

Gabe Johnson Elected Brainerd City Council President

Posted on Jan. 8 2019

Giving Trees At Brainerd Police Station Provide Free Warm Winter Gear

Posted on Jan. 8 2019

DNR Hires New Big Game Program Leader

Posted on Jan. 8 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.