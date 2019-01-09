Northwoods Adventure: Ice Fishing Season

Looking out over the wind swept frozen tundra, fish houses of all kinds and styles are beginning to form small cities on area lakes. With the heart of ice fishing season on the horizon, experts say the early start has helped motivate anglers to drop a line.

Due to the comfort and convenience that has evolved over recent years in ice fishing, the sport has been seeing sustained growth. For some, it might not look like much fun sitting on a frozen lake waiting to catch a fish, but according to the Minnesota DNR, there is an uptick in interest in ice fishing becoming a family sport.

As we head into the competitive season of ice fishing, whether you’re in a wheeled fish house or a pop-up, the basic gear is always needed. But while you may have the nicest gear, you still need to find the fish, and lucky for most anglers, the fish have been biting.

With plenty of ice fishing tournaments right around the corner, safety will be in the forefront as the ice continues to change on area lakes.