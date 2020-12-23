Northwoods Adventure: Ice Fishing in Minnesota This Season

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Ice fishing is a longtime northern Minnesota favorite. For Bemidji local Dick Beardsley, fishing has always been a part of his life.

All of the leaps forward in technology have made ice fishing much more accessible in recent years. Beardsley predicts this year will be more popular than ever.

You don’t need much to get started. But even with new technology. it can still be intimidating to those new to the waters, which is why Beardsley offers a guide service that helps newcomers know just where to look.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today