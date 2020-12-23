Lakeland PBS

Northwoods Adventure: Ice Fishing in Minnesota This Season

Betsy Melin — Dec. 22 2020

Ice fishing is a longtime northern Minnesota favorite. For Bemidji local Dick Beardsley, fishing has always been a part of his life.

All of the leaps forward in technology have made ice fishing much more accessible in recent years. Beardsley predicts this year will be more popular than ever.

You don’t need much to get started. But even with new technology. it can still be intimidating to those new to the waters, which is why Beardsley offers a guide service that helps newcomers know just where to look.

