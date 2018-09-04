Lakeland PBS
Northwoods Adventure: Hundreds Spend their Weekend Stuck in the Mud

Anthony Scott
Sep. 4 2018
“You can’t be worried about getting dirty,” Jacob Rinkel, Co-Organizer of Mudfest, said.

Mud flying in the air, trucks getting stuck in the mud, and a lot of good times with the family, were all present at this year’s Mudfest.

“Trying to create a place for people to go with their ATVs and four-wheelers and have a good time,” Rinkel said.

Mudfest features ATV trails through the woods and man-made mud pits for every type of vehicle.

“All of the pits are man-made, a lot of heavy machinery work moving material all the time,” Rinkel said. “It’s always a process, it’s nice that we can drain it all out and keep it consistent for what we want.”

There are two Mudfests throughout the year, one on Labor Day and one on Memorial Day, where they have races in the mud pits.

“The racetrack is primarily just for trucks,” Rinkel said. “We won’t do four-wheeler racing because of the safety.”

Although there are no races on Labor Day it’s…

“Much better for family life,” Chandler Jochim, a Mudfest Camper, said. “Memorial Day is a bit more of a party life.”

And it doesn’t matter how young you are you can enjoy the mud.

“Yea [the baby] rides in it, just strap her car seat in,” Chandler Jochim said.

EMT’s are on hand throughout the event along with a tractor to pull you out if you get stuck. If you get stuck, you become one with the mud.

“You jump out and mud goes up to your ears,” Theresa Miller, a Mudfest Camper, said. “It’s fun, it’s part of the game.

People come to Hillman from all over the country for Mudfest, and they all love the mud for their own unique reason.

“Getting dirty, and I love just beating on a truck,” Mike Jochim, Mudfest Camper, said.

“It’s kind of like tubing on a lake,” Rinkel said. “You’re just out there giggling and laughing and having a good time, and that’s what it’s about the smile on their face when they get back out.”

“The adrenaline, and trying to get through the mud, not knowing if you’re going to make it, hitting bumps, just laughing and having fun with your family,” Miller said.

Mudfest was another huge success this Labor Day and the mud pits will be full of trucks again next Memorial Day.

