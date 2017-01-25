Northwoods Adventure: Hippotherapy
Hippotherapy is a type of therapy or treatment “with the help of the horse”. These services are by Acorn Hill EAAT at Legacy Stables in Brainerd.
4-year-old Martha was born with a chromosome anomaly that kept her from walking and limited her speech and other muscles throughout her body.
On the back of a horse Martha goes through a series of tasks such as placing a ball inside a bucket, blowing bubbles, or solving puzzles. All these simple tasks are actually strengthening her muscles.
After five sessions, Martha has begun to walk with hand-held assistance, which she wasn’t able to do when she first started.
