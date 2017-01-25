DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Northwoods Adventure: Hippotherapy

Taylor Archer
Jan. 24 2017
Leave a Comment

Hippotherapy is a type of therapy or treatment “with the help of the horse”. These services are by Acorn Hill EAAT at Legacy Stables in Brainerd.

4-year-old Martha was born with a chromosome anomaly that kept her from walking and limited her speech and other muscles throughout her body.

On the back of a horse Martha goes through a series of tasks such as placing a ball inside a bucket, blowing bubbles, or solving puzzles. All these simple tasks are actually strengthening her muscles.

After five sessions, Martha has begun to walk with hand-held assistance, which she wasn’t able to do when she first started.

Taylor Archer
Contact the Author Taylor Archer
news@lptv.org

Related Posts

Northwoods Adventure: Novak Equine Center

Posted on Sep. 22 2015 by

Common Ground 414 – Save Our Souls Equine Rescue

Posted on Jan. 28 2013 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Summer Alexander said

That's my brother😭...... Read More

Robert Bellows said

Wow, I love Bzura's whole concept of "pictorial art". Every piece of his art tel... Read More

buddyjake said

This is too bad for those of us in outstate MN who may only be able to get to Be... Read More

BSU Grad said

Poor, poor decision in my opinion. If your goal is to expand your brand you wan... Read More

0

Brainerd Boys Hockey Takes Win Over Bemidji In Overtime

Posted on Jan. 25 2017

Recently Added

Brainerd Boys Hockey Takes Win Over Bemidji In Overtime

Posted on Jan. 25 2017

Grand Rapids Boys Basketball Rolls Over Hermantown

Posted on Jan. 25 2017

Bemidji Girls Hockey Falls To East Grand Forks

Posted on Jan. 25 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.