Northwoods Adventure: Hippotherapy

Hippotherapy is a type of therapy or treatment “with the help of the horse”. These services are by Acorn Hill EAAT at Legacy Stables in Brainerd.

4-year-old Martha was born with a chromosome anomaly that kept her from walking and limited her speech and other muscles throughout her body.

On the back of a horse Martha goes through a series of tasks such as placing a ball inside a bucket, blowing bubbles, or solving puzzles. All these simple tasks are actually strengthening her muscles.

After five sessions, Martha has begun to walk with hand-held assistance, which she wasn’t able to do when she first started.