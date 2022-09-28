Northwoods Adventure: Hackensack Carves Up Fun at 18th Annual Chainsaw Event

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Over the weekend, the city of Hackensack was filled with the sound of buzzing chainsaws, the smell of freshly chopped wood, and, of course, the sights of beautifully crafted wood carvings. All of this was in honor of Hackensack’s 18th annual Chainsaw Event.

The weekend saw 12 carvers from all across the country join in to carve all weekend and sell their works at auctions that would take place on Saturday and Sunday.

Despite the name, chainsaws aren’t the only tool a carver utilizes. It takes a series of other devices to create masterful carvings.

“You can never have enough tools, there’s always something new coming out,” explained carver Chad Danczyk.

Going to the event, one question you may be asking yourself is, “Why are there so many wood carvings of bears?”

“That’s a good question, I wish someone would tell me too, because I don’t know either,” said Danczky with a laugh. “If you want to make it as a carver, you gotta carve a bear.”

It’s truly remarkable to watch master carvers at work and see them finish pieces in only a few hours, and clearly that has an appeal, as a passionate fan base of spectators flocked to the event, some even willing to try their luck at the auction.

Whether you want to take your shot at taking a piece home, or just want to watch some artisans at their work, Hackensack’s Chainsaw Event might just be a great stop on your next Northwoods Adventure.

