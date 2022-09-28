Lakeland PBS

Northwoods Adventure: Hackensack Carves Up Fun at 18th Annual Chainsaw Event

Justin OthoudtSep. 27 2022

Over the weekend, the city of Hackensack was filled with the sound of buzzing chainsaws, the smell of freshly chopped wood, and, of course, the sights of beautifully crafted wood carvings. All of this was in honor of Hackensack’s 18th annual Chainsaw Event.

The weekend saw 12 carvers from all across the country join in to carve all weekend and sell their works at auctions that would take place on Saturday and Sunday.

Despite the name, chainsaws aren’t the only tool a carver utilizes. It takes a series of other devices to create masterful carvings.

“You can never have enough tools, there’s always something new coming out,” explained carver Chad Danczyk.

Going to the event, one question you may be asking yourself is, “Why are there so many wood carvings of bears?”

“That’s a good question, I wish someone would tell me too, because I don’t know either,” said Danczky with a laugh. “If you want to make it as a carver, you gotta carve a bear.”

It’s truly remarkable to watch master carvers at work and see them finish pieces in only a few hours, and clearly that has an appeal, as a passionate fan base of spectators flocked to the event, some even willing to try their luck at the auction.

Whether you want to take your shot at taking a piece home, or just want to watch some artisans at their work, Hackensack’s Chainsaw Event might just be a great stop on your next Northwoods Adventure.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Justin Othoudt

Related Posts

In Focus: Animals Come to Life Through Brainerd Artist’s Paintings

13-Year-Old Motley Girl Dies in Boat Crash Near Hackensack

In Focus: Artist-Turned-Juror Picks Pieces for 30th Annual MacRostie Art Show

In Focus: Monoprinted Art on Display at Coco Moon in Brainerd

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.