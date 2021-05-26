Northwoods Adventure: Gull Lake Sailing School and Brainerd YMCA Team Up

Click to print (Opens in new window)

In an effort to help promote other non-profit organizations in the Brainerd Lakes Area, The Gull Lakes Sailing School and Brainerd Family YMCA have teamed up to help offer programs for the summer.

The YMCA will offer a promotional adult membership called the “90 Days for $90” as well as early morning fitness classes, paddle-board yoga classes, and swimming lessons.

To view what activities the Brainerd Family YMCA will offer, click here. To view what activities the Gull Lake Sailing School will offer, click here.

