Lakeland PBS

Northwoods Adventure: Gull Lake Sailing School and Brainerd YMCA Team Up

Nick UrsiniMay. 25 2021

In an effort to help promote other non-profit organizations in the Brainerd Lakes Area, The Gull Lakes Sailing School and Brainerd Family YMCA have teamed up to help offer programs for the summer.

The YMCA will offer a promotional adult membership called the “90 Days for $90” as well as early morning fitness classes, paddle-board yoga classes, and swimming lessons.

To view what activities the Brainerd Family YMCA will offer, click here. To view what activities the Gull Lake Sailing School will offer, click here.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

DNR Starts “My MN Outdoor Adventure” Campaign to Promote Diversity

Northwoods Adventure: BSU’s Outdoor Program Center Opens for the Summer

Updated CDC Guidance States Fully Vaccinated People Can Go Without Mask

Northwoods Adventure: Minnesota DNR Brings Back “I Can!” Program

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.