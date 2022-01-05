Northwoods Adventure: Guided Snowshoe Tours at Northland Arboretum

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Whether you have been snowshoeing for 10 years or have never done it, the Northland Arboretum in Brainerd is encouraging people to get outside and come snowshoeing on a guided tour.

The Northland Arboretum will also be hosting special moonlight snowshoe hikes. You can check their website for information regarding times, dates, and membership fees.

