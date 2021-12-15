Lakeland PBS

Northwoods Adventure: Group Looking to Build Skate Park in Brainerd Lakes Area

Nick UrsiniDec. 14 2021

The Lakes Area Skatepark is an ongoing effort in the Brainerd Lakes Area to build a new skate park. While a location has still yet to be determined, members from the Lakes Area Skatepark Association say they are confident they can get one built.

The closest one to Brainerd currently is in Crosby. The group has partnered with Brainerd Community Action, which is lead by Brainerd Mayor Dave Badeaux.

Jake Rennaker, one of the Lakes Area Skatepark Association members, says the hope is to solidify a location by next year. The 15,000-18,000 square foot skate park that he and the group envisions will cost about $1 million.

Rennaker says as of Monday, the group has raised over $3,300 so far.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

Sertoma Winter Wonderland in Brainerd Opens for Health Care Workers

Parking Recommendations for Downtown Brainerd Get Negative Feedback from Public

Brainerd Shopping Passport Promoting Downtown Businesses

Baxter One Step Away From Adopting Next Year’s Levy

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.