Northwoods Adventure: Group Looking to Build Skate Park in Brainerd Lakes Area

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Lakes Area Skatepark is an ongoing effort in the Brainerd Lakes Area to build a new skate park. While a location has still yet to be determined, members from the Lakes Area Skatepark Association say they are confident they can get one built.

The closest one to Brainerd currently is in Crosby. The group has partnered with Brainerd Community Action, which is lead by Brainerd Mayor Dave Badeaux.

Jake Rennaker, one of the Lakes Area Skatepark Association members, says the hope is to solidify a location by next year. The 15,000-18,000 square foot skate park that he and the group envisions will cost about $1 million.

Rennaker says as of Monday, the group has raised over $3,300 so far.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today