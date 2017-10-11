Northwoods Adventure: Grand Rapids Prepares For Governor’s Deer Hunting Opener

It’s fall, and with that comes fall color. But one color the city of Grand Rapids will be seeing is a lot of in the coming month is blaze orange. This year, the city will host the governor’s deer hunting opener and hopes that the extra attention will not only boost interest in the sport, but tourism as well.

The tradition of the governor’s hunting opener has been going on for 15 years, and over that time, the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association has worked with area land owners to be hunter hosts so that everyone can experience the thrill of the sport. But in the end, it all comes down to tradition.

TimberLake Lodge will be the home base of the deer camp and will host Governor Mark Dayton, and they will also offer a variety of events and activities for the public during opening weekend.

This will be the second time Grand Rapids has hosted the governor’s deer hunting opener, and while organizers hope to maintain some traditions, they hope to start some new ones as well.

With so many activities being offered this year during the hunting opener, event organizers are looking for volunteers to help put on the event.

At the heart of the weekend is the hunt itself, and creating interest in the sport to promote communities around greater Minnesota.