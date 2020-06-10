Lakeland PBS

Northwoods Adventure: Golfing Changes at Cragun’s Due to COVID-19

Brad Hamilton — Jun. 10 2020

It’s summertime, and even through a pandemic, many people throughout the Brainerd Lakes region will get to enjoy the sport of golf. For this week’s Northwoods Adventure, we went to Cragun’s in Brainerd to see how they have adjusted to these pandemic times.

Golf has been one of the few sports available to many in the area and around the country because of how adaptable the sport has been in accommodating social distancing. The folks at Cragun’s have done all they can to give the Brainerd Lakes area a place of relaxation to come to during this pandemic.

