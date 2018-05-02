Lakeland PBS
Northwoods Adventure: Golf Season In Full Swing

Josh Peterson
May. 1 2018
The view of the lake may tell a different story, but across the road at the Bemidji Town and Country Club, the time is just right for a round of golf. Starting the golf season in April is par for the course, but as of last Saturday, the season was in full swing.

With a sport like golf, everything is extremely dependent on the weather, and just one week ago, the entire course was still covered in snow.

Some of the very first golfers to tee off were the “Insomniacs,” a group that hits the course first thing in the morning throughout the season. The conditions throughout the course vary this time of year, but for these golfers, it doesn’t matter what time of year it is because as long as good friends are involved, the sport is always fun.

As the signs of winter fade away, making room for the blooming buds of spring, golf courses across the region will continue to see steady traffic over the next several months.

