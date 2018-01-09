Northwoods Adventure: Garfield Lake Ice Racing

Ladies and gentleman start your engines! Another season of ice racing in laport kicks off its 2018 season on Garfield Lake. Last Saturday was a chance for all drivers to get a test drive in before the official racing season began on Sunday. By the looks of the turn out, ice racing organizers are expecting a great year.

The recent cold snap has helped make racing conditions ideal. With a solid base, and enough snow to form the shape of the track, the Laporte community is ready for the rumble of the ice racers.

For one of the many returning racers, they spent the off season getting ready, and rebuilding their cars for the opening race day.

Jerad Miller finished the 2017 season in third place, this year he hopes to build on that third place finish and go for the top spot.

While there is a competitive nature to the sport, what sets ice racing apart, is the sense of community that brings the racers, pit crew members, and spectators together.

Already with one weekend of racing completed, Jerad Miller currently sits in first place, with four total wins. Racing action continues every Sunday beginning at noon. With this weeks northwoods adventure, in laporte, josh peterson, lakeland news.