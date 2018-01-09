DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Northwoods Adventure: Garfield Lake Ice Racing

Josh Peterson
Jan. 9 2018
Leave a Comment

Ladies and gentleman start your engines! Another season of ice racing in laport kicks off its 2018 season on Garfield Lake. Last Saturday was a chance for all drivers to get a test drive in before the official racing season began on Sunday. By the looks of the turn out, ice racing organizers are expecting a great year.

The recent cold snap has helped make racing conditions ideal. With a solid base, and enough snow to form the shape of the track, the Laporte community is ready for the rumble of the ice racers.

For one of the many returning racers, they spent the off season getting ready, and rebuilding their cars for the opening race day.

Jerad Miller finished the 2017 season in third place, this year he hopes to build on that third place finish and go for the top spot.

While there is a competitive nature to the sport, what sets ice racing apart, is the sense of community that brings the racers, pit crew members, and spectators together.

Already with one weekend of racing completed, Jerad Miller currently sits in first place, with four total wins. Racing action continues every Sunday beginning at noon. With this weeks northwoods adventure, in laporte, josh peterson, lakeland news.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Kelliher/Northome Girls Basketball Faces Off Against Laporte

Blackduck Girls Basketball Hangs On To Win Against Laporte

Laporte Boys Basketball Hosts Blackduck

Cass-Lake Bena Volleyball Faces Off Against Laporte

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

G Winkler said

Dayton acts like this is a God-send but it really only comes down to $6/week for... Read More

Collette Turcotte said

JP is a wonderful man full of caring and belief... thank you for sharing...... Read More

Michael Sather said

Thank you Miss Moore fpr your reporting on the homeless shelter. :)... Read More

Marit Howard said

JP has been a family friend my entire life and he is an inspiration to all. Than... Read More

Latest Story

Minnesota Chamber Stops in Brainerd for Policy Tour

The Minnesota Chamber Statewide Policy Tour is making 12 stops throughout Minnesota to best prepare for the 2018 legislative session. “We get
Posted on Jan. 9 2018

Latest Stories

Minnesota Chamber Stops in Brainerd for Policy Tour

Posted on Jan. 9 2018

Major Receives Stayed Sentence

Posted on Jan. 9 2018

Minnesota State Fair Announces Grandstand Performance

Posted on Jan. 9 2018

Brainerd Schools Referendum Questions Finalized

Posted on Jan. 9 2018

Viking And Police Warn Fans About Fake Playoff Tickets

Posted on Jan. 9 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.