Northwoods Adventure: Fresh Cut Christmas Trees

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and as people get ready for the holidays, area tree lots are busy preparing for the big weekend. Whether your tree is green, frosty white, or bright baby blue, plans are underway to celebrate the season at Hill’s Country Greenhouse in Bemidji, where they’re helping guests pick out their perfect tree.

For Hill’s, the holiday season is a special time where they can help make Christmas wishes come true by providing a variety of evergreens, wreaths, sprays and a kaleidoscope of color with poinsettias.

For many, the main objective for customers are the Christmas trees, and many have the same mindset when picking out their spruce.

While Canaan and Fraser firs tend to be some of the most popular Christmas trees, if you want a tree that holds its needles, it’s recommended to go with a Scotch pine. However, if you want to make sure no needles fall off, you can always flock your Christmas tree.

For Hill’s employee Simon Peters, the Christmas season is the most enjoyable time of the year, and being able to tailor a tree to a customers desire leaves a good feeling.

When bringing home a fresh cut Christmas tree, there are a few things to keep in mind like the timeframe between when the tree was cut to when you can get it into fresh water.

If you are looking for a variety of evergreens to choose from, the first weekend of December is considered to be one of the best times to bring home that holiday centerpiece.