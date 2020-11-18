Lakeland PBS

Northwoods Adventure: Forest Bathing

Betsy Melin — Nov. 18 2020

Since the beginning of the pandemic the Bemidji parks and recreation department has had to change the activities they offer, which has lead to creating many new programs this year. 

One program that will be run for the first time this November is called forest bathing. It may seem simple but it has been proven to have benefits for those who practice.

The activities are built to help you appreciate nature in a new way.

They will be taking requiring masks in order to keep participants safe.

The program will be held on Saturday the 21st from 9 am until 10 am. At North Country Park,  preregistration is required.

