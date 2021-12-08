Northwoods Adventure: Fluctuating Temperatures Impacting Frozen Lake Activities

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

With lakes throughout the state starting to freeze, many are thinking it’s time to start breaking out the ATVs and snowmobiles. However, with fluctuating temperatures, the ice may not be so safe just yet.

“You want to wait for consistent days of below freezing temperatures to really get that nice solid freeze,” said Lisa Dugan, DNR Recreation Safety Outreach Coordinator.

Dugan says the DNR received reports over the weekend of ATVs and four-wheelers falling through the ice in the Duluth area. Dugan also said every year ice thickness is different and what may have worked last year does not always work the following year.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today