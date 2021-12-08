Lakeland PBS

Northwoods Adventure: Fluctuating Temperatures Impacting Frozen Lake Activities

Nick UrsiniDec. 7 2021

With lakes throughout the state starting to freeze, many are thinking it’s time to start breaking out the ATVs and snowmobiles. However, with fluctuating temperatures, the ice may not be so safe just yet.

“You want to wait for consistent days of below freezing temperatures to really get that nice solid freeze,” said Lisa Dugan, DNR Recreation Safety Outreach Coordinator.

Dugan says the DNR received reports over the weekend of ATVs and four-wheelers falling through the ice in the Duluth area. Dugan also said every year ice thickness is different and what may have worked last year does not always work the following year.

