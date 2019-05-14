Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Northwoods Adventure: Fishing Opener

May. 14 2019

“Fishing opener in Minnesota is like a religion, it’s like a holiday,” said Northcountry Guide Service Owner & Operator Matt Breuer.

It’s a day many anglers have been waiting for since February. Over the weekend, lakes in the surrounding areas were filled with anglers ready to bait a hook in the hopes of catching the Minnesota state fish.

“It’s a really nice walleye, so we just happened to catch one while we’ve been doing this, but this is what we’re after, beautiful fish. That’s a great size, and as you can see they’re a little thin, not much of a belly there, so that’s a really good eater fish,” Breuer said.

Breuer said the fishing opener is a sign that spring and summer has arrived.

“It’s a sign of things to come: the great summer ahead, a lot of fishing, and a lot of boating, and there’s a long standing tradition with it and people really look forward to that,” Breuer said. “A lot of families get together, and this might be the only time to get together all year.”

For one Minneapolis resident, the fishing opener is not only about fishing – it’s about family.

“Family memories, just being together,” Darla Lick said. “I grew up coming up here ever since I was a baby, so it’s just tradition.”

For Breuer, the fishing opener is time for him to fish with his friends.

“This day to me is special because I get to get out and I get to fish. I may have to net fish for my friends which I don’t mind, but I also get to actually go catch fish myself,” Breuer said.

Breuer said during walleye season anglers are fishing for the small male walleye. Walleyes can be found in shallow water and they’re easier to catch during the beginning of fishing season because the water temperature is cooler. Besides walleye, anglers are catching northern pike, perch, and crappies this fishing season.

Malaak Khattab

Contact the Author

Malaak Khattab — mkhattab@lptv.org

Related Posts

2nd Annual Women’s Expo Held At Sanford Center

In Business: NLFX Professional In Bemidji Provides Lights, Sound & Much More

Bemidji Man Dies From Injuries After Crashing Vehicle In Hubbard County

Fishing Season Opener Comes With Risk Of Spreading Aquatic Invasive Species

What do you think?

Latest Story

Brainerd Hockey’s Mitch Andrees Commits to Boston College

Posted on May. 16 2019

Latest Stories

Brainerd Hockey's Mitch Andrees Commits to Boston College

Posted on May. 16 2019

Brainerd Softball Falls In Game 1, Gets Big Win In Game 2 Against Sartell-St. Stephen

Posted on May. 16 2019

Brainerd Girls Golf Hosts Invitational At Madden's

Posted on May. 16 2019

Grand Rapids/Greenway Girls Lacrosse Takes Win Over Proctor/Hermantown

Posted on May. 16 2019

Brittany Gomez Named BSU Softball Interim Head Coach

Posted on May. 16 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.