Northwoods Adventure: Fishing Opener

“Fishing opener in Minnesota is like a religion, it’s like a holiday,” said Northcountry Guide Service Owner & Operator Matt Breuer.

It’s a day many anglers have been waiting for since February. Over the weekend, lakes in the surrounding areas were filled with anglers ready to bait a hook in the hopes of catching the Minnesota state fish.

“It’s a really nice walleye, so we just happened to catch one while we’ve been doing this, but this is what we’re after, beautiful fish. That’s a great size, and as you can see they’re a little thin, not much of a belly there, so that’s a really good eater fish,” Breuer said.

Breuer said the fishing opener is a sign that spring and summer has arrived.

“It’s a sign of things to come: the great summer ahead, a lot of fishing, and a lot of boating, and there’s a long standing tradition with it and people really look forward to that,” Breuer said. “A lot of families get together, and this might be the only time to get together all year.”

For one Minneapolis resident, the fishing opener is not only about fishing – it’s about family.

“Family memories, just being together,” Darla Lick said. “I grew up coming up here ever since I was a baby, so it’s just tradition.”

For Breuer, the fishing opener is time for him to fish with his friends.

“This day to me is special because I get to get out and I get to fish. I may have to net fish for my friends which I don’t mind, but I also get to actually go catch fish myself,” Breuer said.

Breuer said during walleye season anglers are fishing for the small male walleye. Walleyes can be found in shallow water and they’re easier to catch during the beginning of fishing season because the water temperature is cooler. Besides walleye, anglers are catching northern pike, perch, and crappies this fishing season.