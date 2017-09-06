DONATE

Northwoods Adventure: Fishing On Mille Lacs Lake In The Fall

Clayton Castle
Sep. 5 2017
With schools back in session and Labor Day in the rear view mirror, summer fishing season is beginning to wind down as well with the closure of walleye fishing on Mille Lacs Lake.

But don’t fret: there are plenty of other species you can fish for on Minnesota’s largest lake.

The lake is a landmark for many Minnesotans near and far, as its proximity from other larger Minnesota cities brings tourism to the surrounding community.

Mille Lacs Lake was rated as the best bass fishing lake in the country by Bassmaster magazine, and people are taking notice of the lake’s skyrocketing popularity, which will carry over into the fall.

The current fishing season continues through the end of November before the new fishing year starts on December 1st.

