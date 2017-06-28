Northwoods Adventure: Fishing Has No Boundaries

Twenty-two pontoons lined the shore of Lake Bemidji Saturday as part of the 27th annual Fishing Has No Boundaries, which provides anglers of all ages and disabilities a chance to go out on the lake and catch some fish. For many of the participants, this is their only opportunity to enjoy this time-honored Minnesota tradition.

This year, 81 anglers took part in the fishing event. For the volunteers who put on the event, they do it for the smiles and looks of joy on all the participants faces, whether they catch a fish or not.

This yearly event draws participants from all over the Midwest. For many, Fishing Has No Boundaries is compared to a family reunion, providing an opportunity for old friends to share a common bond of catching the prize fish.

For the 81 anglers that were fishing, they feel the event is a great way to meet new people and bond with friends that they rarely get to see.

For those who are lucky enough to catch a fish, stories of reeling in their fish will last a lifetime. Those stories well echo throughout the year, and will be retold again at next year’s Fishing Has No Boundaries.