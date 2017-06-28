DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Northwoods Adventure: Fishing Has No Boundaries

Josh Peterson
Jun. 27 2017
Leave a Comment

Twenty-two pontoons lined the shore of Lake Bemidji Saturday as part of the 27th annual Fishing Has No Boundaries, which provides anglers of all ages and disabilities a chance to go out on the lake and catch some fish. For many of the participants, this is their only opportunity to enjoy this time-honored Minnesota tradition.

This year, 81 anglers took part in the fishing event. For the volunteers who put on the event, they do it for the smiles and looks of joy on all the participants faces, whether they catch a fish or not.

This yearly event draws participants from all over the Midwest. For many, Fishing Has No Boundaries is compared to a family reunion, providing an opportunity for old friends to share a common bond of catching the prize fish.

For the 81 anglers that were fishing, they feel the event is a great way to meet new people and bond with friends that they rarely get to see.

For those who are lucky enough to catch a fish, stories of reeling in their fish will last a lifetime. Those stories well echo throughout the year, and will be retold again at next year’s Fishing Has No Boundaries.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bemidji Changes Decision On Sunday Liquor Sales

Two Men Charged With Burglary

Mississippi Music Entertains Downtown Bemidji

Bemidji High School Marching Band Prepares For Chicago

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Eric Allen said

Nice story on the Bemidji High School Marching Band! Go get 'em, Jacks!... Read More

Vince Quest said

Congrats to Minute59. Escape rooms are fantastic and I hope they have lasting su... Read More

Terry Berczyk said

Ummm. Get rid of the picture of the Valley Pools truck - as it has nothing to do... Read More

Jessah? said

The best thing about getting shot in the buttocks is they give you all the ice c... Read More

Latest Story

Superintendent Speaks On Brainerd High School Yearbook Comments

It’s been a month since a quote in the Brainerd High School yearbook was discovered which made direct, threatening comments regarding
Posted on Jun. 27 2017

Latest Stories

Superintendent Speaks On Brainerd High School Yearbook Comments

Posted on Jun. 27 2017

Before You Go Boom With Fireworks, Remember Safety Comes First

Posted on Jun. 27 2017

Bemidji Changes Decision On Sunday Liquor Sales

Posted on Jun. 27 2017

Legal Request Renewed Over Prince's Music

Posted on Jun. 27 2017

Crosby Mayor Allowed Entrance To Council Meeting After Dispute

Posted on Jun. 27 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.