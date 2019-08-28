Lakeland PBS
Northwoods Adventure: Fishing Has No Boundaries In Brainerd

Aug. 27 2019

As summer wraps up, everyone is trying to get out on the lake at least one more time. In this week’s Northwoods Adventure, Chaz Mootz tells us about a group of anglers who don’t get to go fishing often, but when they do, they make the most of it.

The Brainerd Lakes Fishing Has No Boundaries chapter is always looking for more volunteers. If you’re interested in helping out at next year’s event, you can contact the chapter by visiting their website.

