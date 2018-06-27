Northwoods Adventure: Fishing Has No Boundaries

For many, it’s become a tradition that the final weekend in June becomes a chance to create some lifelong memories and of course, some great fish stories. Fishing Has No Boundaries has been proud to provide that opportunity to those who normally may not get a chance to experience the sport.

The success of the program in Bemidji called for an expansion of the program in other communities, providing even more people with the chance to have create those special memories.

But what makes the event work is the support of all the volunteers. During the event, 22 boats were donated along with the boat captains, who donated their time over the weekend to make sure everyone could go fishing.

For the volunteers, what makes it worthwhile are all the smiles from the participants – whether it’s a big fish or a small fry, the experience is what counts.

With a day and a half worth of fishing, the experience for these participants created stories that will last a lifetime.