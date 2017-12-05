Northwoods Adventure: First City of Lights Tour Of Homes

This time of year you can see an array of festive holiday decorations on just about every street. Some houses are dressed in white lights, while some are covered with a collidescope of color. But being able to find some of the best lit homes can be a challenge, that is why the First City of Lights tour of homes is back for its second year.

New for this years tour is a partnership formed with an area radio station to help set the mood and atmosphere as families drive around taking in the sights and now the sounds of the season.

After its inaugural year many participants have returned for a second time to take part in the tour of homes. Stepping up their game adding new special effects to this years displays.

Lake Bemidji Bed and Breakfast returned for the tour this year, adding new elements to their displays, like additional lights, and Christmas trees.

For the Beardsley’s the tour is a great opportunity to bring a community together and help put everyone in the holiday spirit.

Whether you like the traditional look, the added effects of modern technology, or the flashy twinkle and shimmer, this years tour has something for just about everyone.