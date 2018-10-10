Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Northwoods Adventure: Fall Hunting Seasons

Josh Peterson
Oct. 10 2018
Leave a Comment

It’s time to lace up your boots, zip up your blaze orange coat and load your shotgun, because it’s time to step into the woods. In Greater Minnesota, the month of October provides many opportunities to hunt. Whether it’s by bow or shotgun, depending on what you’re hunting, this year is unique in many ways.

But this fall has hunters have had some challenges. If you haven’t had any luck grouse hunting, your not alone – this year’s population is way down. To make grouse hunting even more of a challenge, the sustained life of the foliage on the trees adds an additional hurdle.

With a colorful landscape, the weather over the past to months has made it difficult to get out and enjoy the outdoors. While this wet and oftentimes misty fall hasn’t been ideal for grouse hunting, it has worked out well for those who enjoy hunting waterfowl.

No matter what the conditions, when you head into the woods, always be seen and be safe.

As fall clings on with the threat of winter weather coming, it’s best to remember that this year’s firearms deer season is expected to be one of the best.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Oh Snow! October Snow Covers Much Of The Lakeland Viewing Area

Family, Friends Raise Questions Over Investigation Of Bemidji Man’s Death

20 for 20: Beavers At Frozen Four (2009)

Watermark Art Center Receives National Endowment For The Arts Grant

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Estella Ramczyk said

That was a wonderful article by Anthony Scott about the BMX and what Justin Bar... Read More

JH said

Until this comment.... Read More

Bryan Krantz said

Much appreciation to LPT News for covering this event. There was a lot of hard... Read More

Loretta Rivera said

Wow a story without mentioning race of perps....refreshing!... Read More

Latest Story

“Almanac” Stops By Lakeland PBS To Chat With Greater Minnesota

The team behind “Almanac” on Twin Cities PBS stopped by our Lakeland PBS studio in Bemidji Tuesday to chat with the people of Greater
Posted on Oct. 10 2018

Latest Stories

"Almanac" Stops By Lakeland PBS To Chat With Greater Minnesota

Posted on Oct. 10 2018

BSU Women's Hockey Taking Advantage of Bye Week

Posted on Oct. 10 2018

Joe Radinovich And Pete Stauber Square Off In Debate In Brainerd

Posted on Oct. 9 2018

Self-Proclaimed "Valve Turners" Dismissed Of All Charges In Clearwater County

Posted on Oct. 9 2018

Another Early Snow Expected

Posted on Oct. 9 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.