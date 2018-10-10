Northwoods Adventure: Fall Hunting Seasons

It’s time to lace up your boots, zip up your blaze orange coat and load your shotgun, because it’s time to step into the woods. In Greater Minnesota, the month of October provides many opportunities to hunt. Whether it’s by bow or shotgun, depending on what you’re hunting, this year is unique in many ways.

But this fall has hunters have had some challenges. If you haven’t had any luck grouse hunting, your not alone – this year’s population is way down. To make grouse hunting even more of a challenge, the sustained life of the foliage on the trees adds an additional hurdle.

With a colorful landscape, the weather over the past to months has made it difficult to get out and enjoy the outdoors. While this wet and oftentimes misty fall hasn’t been ideal for grouse hunting, it has worked out well for those who enjoy hunting waterfowl.

No matter what the conditions, when you head into the woods, always be seen and be safe.

As fall clings on with the threat of winter weather coming, it’s best to remember that this year’s firearms deer season is expected to be one of the best.