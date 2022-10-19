Northwoods Adventure: Fall Festival Days in Nisswa

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

With winter closing in on us, it’s a good idea to get out and enjoy the season of fall. Copper Creek Landscaping in Nisswa is holding a celebration all month long for family and friends to celebrate the season.

The garden center and market celebrates the fall season every year with their annual Fall Festival Days. The event is held all month long, with pumpkin carvings on Fridays and Saturdays. There will also be a special haunted maze held on Sunday, Oct. 30.

More information on the event can be found on their website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today