Lakeland PBS

Northwoods Adventure: Fall Festival Days in Nisswa

Ryan BowlerOct. 19 2022

With winter closing in on us, it’s a good idea to get out and enjoy the season of fall. Copper Creek Landscaping in Nisswa is holding a celebration all month long for family and friends to celebrate the season.

The garden center and market celebrates the fall season every year with their annual Fall Festival Days. The event is held all month long, with pumpkin carvings on Fridays and Saturdays. There will also be a special haunted maze held on Sunday, Oct. 30.

More information on the event can be found on their website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Ryan Bowler

Related Posts

Northern Minnesota Wakes Up to Snow-Covered Yards in Mid-October

Crow Wing Co. Supports Giving Jail Detainees Access to Federal Health Benefits

Northland Arboretum Ready to Thrill and Chill with Annual Haunted Trail

Breezy Point Unhappy with Crow Wing Co. Short-Term Rental Ordinance

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.