Northwoods Adventure: Fall Colors

Josh Peterson
Sep. 26 2017
There is nothing quite like the sights and sounds of fall. Just about everywhere you look each day, the scenery around northern and central Minnesota has exploded with bright and vibrant colors. While this is a common yearly sight, we are seeing these bold colors earlier than past years.

One contributing factor to the early showing is the moderate drought the area had last summer. The lack of moisture accelerated the process, and has provided Minnesotans and its guests with a kaleidoscope of color.

One way to find the best colors in the area is by going online and checking the fall color finder courtesy of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The map is updated weekly and provides an opportunity for fall color seekers to post and share their colorful photos.

If you are looking to get out and explore the fall colors, the Minnesota DNR recommends starting in your own backyard and visiting your local state park. Around this time each year, the park begins to see an increase in visitors who are simply there to explore the park and take in its natural and colorful fall beauty.

The fall colors don’t last long, and if you want to check out the scenery before the last leaf drops, it’s best to do so sooner rather than later.

