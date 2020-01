Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

For the past 12 years, Guthrie Town Hall near Bemidji has been holding a beekeeping class annually for people wanting to learn about the practice. For this week’s Northwoods Adventure, reporter Malaak Khattab tells us what it takes to be a beekeeper.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today