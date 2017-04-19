Northwoods Adventure: Exploring Area Trails

With ice out on area lakes, spring is in the air, and one way to enjoy the spring like weather is by hopping on your bike and hitting the many trails that connect Greater Minnesota. From Brainerd to Bemidji to Park Rapids, there is so much to explore. In the city of Bemidji alone, more than ten miles of trails connect the city parks.

Along with the city of Bemidji’s trails, the Paul Bunyan State Trail runs from Brainerd into the heart of Bemidji, creating an opportunity for the City of Bemidji Parks Department and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources a chance to work together.

The trails are said to be in excellent condition as spring clean up continues.

The trail system throughout the area only continues to grow each year, along with new trailheads being planned for the near future.

One of the newest amenities being offered along the trail system in the Bemidji area are bike fixing locations, equipped with all kinds of tools for just about everything on your bike, including an air pump for your tires.

Having a trail system has earned the area some bragging rights. In some cases, other communities are contacting officials on how they can get one started.

The best recommendation officials say is to just get outside and explore some of the best trails the state of Minnesota has to offer.