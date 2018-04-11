Lakeland PBS
Northwoods Adventure: Enjoying The End Of Winter At Mount Ski Gull

AJ Feldman
Apr. 10 2018
During this long winter, you may be having cabin fever. However, at Mount Ski Gull in Nisswa, long winters mean happy riders.

The season has been extended about a month compared to past ones, all thanks to the snow and cold. In addition to being able to stay open later in the season, there has been an abundance of natural snow which has made conditions better at the end of the season compared to years past.

Skiers, snowboarders, and tubers of all ages enjoyed the last weekend that Mount Ski Gull will be open this year.

AJ Feldman
