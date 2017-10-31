DONATE

Northwoods Adventure: DNR To Require CWD Testing During Hunting Opener

Clayton Castle
Oct. 31 2017
There’s excitement in the air and in the woods surrounding this week’s deer hunting opener. However, positive results of Chronic Wasting Disease in a number of deer around the state will alter how hunting will take place this year. Chronic wasting Disease is a disease that affects deer and includes symptoms of mood changes, losing a fear of people, walking in circles, among others.

There will be new requirements for deer hunters after positive Chronic Wasting Disease tests were performed on deer on a deer farm in the southern part of Minnesota.

After killing a deer, hunters will be required to bring the deer to a testing site to have the deer tested for Chronic Wasting Disease.

The DNR says the requirement of the testing is a proactive approach to making sure the disease doesn’t spread into the wild.

The timing of these tests, early in the season, will be key to controlling the spread of the disease.

The testing of Chronic Wasting Disease is only required for the first two days of deer hunting this weekend.

